VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI SA Bearer Shs (XMAD:YVBA)
Market Info - YVBA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - YVBA
- Market Cap€31.780m
- SymbolXMAD:YVBA
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Residential
- Currency
- ISINES0105196002
Company Profile
VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI SA is a real estate investment vehicle. The company is primarily engaged in the acquisition and management of residential assets for lease.