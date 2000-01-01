VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI SA Bearer Shs (XMAD:YVBA)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - YVBA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - YVBA

  • Market Cap€31.780m
  • SymbolXMAD:YVBA
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Residential
  • Currency
  • ISINES0105196002

Company Profile

VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI SA is a real estate investment vehicle. The company is primarily engaged in the acquisition and management of residential assets for lease.

Latest YVBA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .