VBG International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8365)

Company Info - 8365

  • Market CapHKD128.300m
  • SymbolSEHK:8365
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISIN-

Company Profile

VBG International Holdings Ltd is a financial services provider. It provides corporate finance advisory services, placing and underwriting services; and business consulting services, to customers listed on the Stock Exchange and non-listed customers.

