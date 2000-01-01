Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc manufactures products for broadband access. The company's operating segments are Video and Broadband Solutions which designs, develops and distributes electronic communications products to cable and telecommunication markets. The Content Delivery and Storage segment develop advanced applications focused on storing, protecting, transforming and delivering visual media, and The Telematics segment designs develop and distribute fleet management products. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Content Delivery and Storage segment. Geographically, the company generates a major share of the revenue from the United States.Vecima Networks Inc manufactures products for broadband access. The company's operations are organized into two reportable segments - Video and Broadband Solutions segment and Telematic segment.