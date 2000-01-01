Vection Technologies Ltd (ASX:VR1)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VR1
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VR1
- Market CapAUD16.430m
- SymbolASX:VR1
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINAU0000067522
Company Profile
ServTech Global Holdings Ltd has designed and developed a proprietary software as a service application (SaaS Application) for a wide range of transaction-based businesses across a multitude of industries.