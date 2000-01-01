VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT)

North American company
Market Info - VECT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VECT

  • Market Cap$521.790m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:VECT
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINCH1109007893

Company Profile

VectivBio Holding AG is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative treatments for severe rare conditions for which there is a significant unmet medical need. The product candidate is apraglutide, which is a next generation, long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2, or GLP-2, which is developed as a differentiated therapeutic for a range of rare GI diseases, with an initial focus on short bowel syndrome.

