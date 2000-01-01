VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT)
Company Profile
VectivBio Holding AG is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative treatments for severe rare conditions for which there is a significant unmet medical need. The product candidate is apraglutide, which is a next generation, long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2, or GLP-2, which is developed as a differentiated therapeutic for a range of rare GI diseases, with an initial focus on short bowel syndrome.