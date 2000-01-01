Vector Capital Ordinary Shares (LSE:VCAP)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VCAP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VCAP

  • Market Cap£16.820m
  • SymbolLSE:VCAP
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BMH15P96

Company Profile

Vector Capital PLC is a commercial lending group. The company together with its subsidiaries, offers secured loans to businesses located in the United Kingdom. Its products include Development Finance, Bridging Finance, Commercial Mortgages and Business Finance.

Latest VCAP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

VCAP Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .