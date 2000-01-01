Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd is a holding company whose subsidiaries--Liggett Group, Vector Tobacco, Zoom, and New Valley-- primarily sell tobacco products and invest in real estate. The Liggett Group and Vector Tobacco subsidiaries sell cigarettes, primarily in the discount segment, in the United States under brand names Eagle 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, and Eve. Zoom sells electronic cigarettes in the United States. New Valley, through its majority ownership in Douglas Elliman Realty, invests in real estate worldwide. It also operates the largest residential brokerage company in the New York City area and has additional operations in South Florida, Beverly Hills, Aspen, and Connecticut. Tobacco accounts for more than half of total company revenue; real estate makes up the remainder.Vector Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States and the real estate business. Its business segment includes: Tobacco, E-Cigarettes and Real Estate.