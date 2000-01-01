Vectron Systems AG (XETRA:V3S)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - V3S
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - V3S
- Market Cap€129.830m
- SymbolXETRA:V3S
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINDE000A0KEXC7
Company Profile
Vectron Systems AG engages in the production and sale of point of sale (POS) systems and communication software for the networking of branch shops in Germany.