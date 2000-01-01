Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VEC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VEC
- Market Cap$581.210m
- SymbolNYSE:VEC
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAerospace & Defense
- Currency
- ISINUS92242T1016
Company Profile
Vectrus Inc is a provider of services to the United States Government across the world. The company offers services such as Facility and Logistics service and Information Technology and Network Communications services.