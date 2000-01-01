Company Profile

Vedan International (Holdings) Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing of fermentation-based amino acids, food additive products, and cassava starch. It operates in the following segment: MSG/GA, Modified Starch/Native Starch, Specialty Chemicals, Fertilizer and Feed Products, and Others. It operates through the following geographical segments: Vietnam, Japan, the People's Republic of China, America, Taiwan, Association of South East Asian Nation Member Countries, and Other Regions. Maximum revenue of the company is generated from Vietnam.