Vedanta Ltd ADR (NYSE:VEDL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VEDL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VEDL
- Market Cap$7.941bn
- SymbolNYSE:VEDL
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS92242Y1001
Company Profile
Vedanta Ltd along with its subsidiaries is a diversified natural resource company engaged iron ore mining, non-ferrous metals (copper and aluminium production) and commercial power generation.