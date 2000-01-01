Veeco Instruments Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:VECO)

North American company
  • Market Cap$990.750m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:VECO
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductor Equipment & Materials
  • Currency
  • ISINUS9224171002

Veeco Instruments Inc is a United States-based company that is principally engaged in designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film process equipment, which is mainly used to produce electronic devices. The company's product categories by market consist of lighting, display, and power electronics; advanced packaging; MEMS and RF; scientific and industrial; and data storage. The lighting, display, and power electronics market accounts for over half of total revenue. The company offers products and services in the United States; China; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, or EMEA; and the rest of the world, with overseas markets contributing the majority of total revenue.Veeco Instruments Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It develops thin film equipment, which is used in making electronic devices including LED, power electronics, wireless devises and hard disk drives.

