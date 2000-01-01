Velan Inc Shs Subord.Vtg. (TSE:VLN)
Market CapCAD175.920m
SymbolTSE:VLN
IndustryIndustrials
SectorSpecialty Industrial Machinery
- Currency
ISINCA9229321083
Velan Inc is a manufacturer of industrial valves. It offers products such as Gate valves, check valves, cryogenic, steam traps and others which are used in various industries including power generation, oil, and gas, refining and petrochemicals, chemical, liquid natural gas (LNG) and cryogenics, pulp and paper, geothermal processes and shipbuilding. The company operates in various geographical regions which are Canada, United States, France, Italy and Other of which it generates a majority of revenue from Canada.Velan Inc designs, manufactures and markets industrial valves for use in industries including power generation, oil and gas, refining and petrochemicals, pulp and paper, LNG and cryogenics, mining and shipbuilding.