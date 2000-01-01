Velocity Composites (LSE:VEL)

UK company
Company Info - VEL

  Market Cap£12.750m
  SymbolLSE:VEL
  IndustryIndustrials
  SectorAerospace & Defense
  • Currency
  ISINGB00BF339H01

Company Profile

Velocity Composites PLC is a manufacturer of carbon fibre and ancillary material kits for use in the production of aircraft. It offers structural material kits, engineering vacuum bag material kits, and process optimisation products.

