Velocity Data Inc (XETRA:9VDA)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 9VDA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 9VDA

  • Market Cap€2.690m
  • SymbolXETRA:9VDA
  • IndustryTechnology
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA92258K2002

Company Profile

Velocity Data Inc is engaged in selling computer systems and related components particularly to government contractors and federal government end-users.

Latest 9VDA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .