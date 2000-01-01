Velocity Minerals Ltd (TSX:VLC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VLC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VLC

  • Market CapCAD40.860m
  • SymbolTSX:VLC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA92258F3007

Company Profile

Velocity Minerals Ltd is a gold exploration and development company focused on eastern Europe. It is focused on the advanced Rozino and Ekuzya Projects as well as regional exploration in the Tintyava Property.

Latest VLC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .