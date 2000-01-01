Velocity Minerals Ltd (TSX:VLC)
Market Info - VLC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VLC
- Market CapCAD40.860m
- SymbolTSX:VLC
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA92258F3007
Company Profile
Velocity Minerals Ltd is a gold exploration and development company focused on eastern Europe. It is focused on the advanced Rozino and Ekuzya Projects as well as regional exploration in the Tintyava Property.