Velocity Property Group Ltd (ASX:VP7)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VP7

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VP7

  • Market CapAUD8.690m
  • SymbolASX:VP7
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000VP71

Company Profile

Velocity Property Group Ltd is engaged in property development which includes multi-unit apartment, mixed commercial developments, and residential townhouses. The company is also involved in property investment in both residential and commercial.

Latest VP7 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .