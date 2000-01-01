Company Profile

Velocys PLC is a UK-based company which is engaged in design, development, marketing, and sale of technology for the production of synthetic fuels and specialty products. Its technology is specifically designed for smaller scale gas-to-liquids (GTL) and biomass-to-liquids (BTL). The company's technology turns natural gas or biomass into premium products, such as diesel, jet fuel, waxes, and base oils. Geographically, it derives a majority revenue from the Americas and also has a presence in Europe and the Asia Pacific.