Veltyco Group (LSE:VLTY)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VLTY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VLTY
- Market Cap£2.850m
- SymbolLSE:VLTY
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorGambling
- Currency
- ISINIM00BYT32K14
Company Profile
Veltyco Group PLC is a marketing firm engaged in the gaming, binary options, and lottery business. It enters into marketing agreements with platform operators mainly from British Virgin Islands and the Isle of Man.