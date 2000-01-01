Vendetta Mining Corp (TSX:VTT)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VTT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VTT

  • Market CapCAD7.840m
  • SymbolTSX:VTT
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA92261V1022

Company Profile

Vendetta Mining Corp is an exploration-stage company engaged in exploration and evaluation of mineral resources. It is focused on the Pegmont Lead-Zinc project located in northwest Queensland, Australia.

Latest VTT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .