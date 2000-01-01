Company Profile

Ventas owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of over 1,200 in-place properties spread across the senior housing, medical office, hospital, life science, and skilled nursing/post-acute care. The portfolio includes over 40 properties in both Canada and the United Kingdom as the company looks for additional investment opportunities in countries with mature healthcare systems that operate similarly to the United States. The firm also owns mortgages and other loans, contributing about 3% of NOI.Ventas Inc is a real estate investment trust. It holds a diversified portfolio of seniors housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science buildings, and hospitals.