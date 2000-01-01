Company Profile

Venture Corp Ltd is a Singapore-based company that provides technology services, products and solutions. It offers solutions such as supply chain management, product refurbishment, and technical support, product and process engineering and others. The company's reportable segments are Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions, and Technology Products & Design Solutions. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions segment. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from Asia excluding Singapore.Venture Corp Ltd is a Singapore-based company that provides technology services, products and solutions. It provides manufacturing, product design and development, engineering and supply-chain management services.