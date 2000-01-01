Venture Life Group (LSE:VLG)

UK company
Market Info - VLG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VLG

  • Market Cap£24.440m
  • SymbolLSE:VLG
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BFPM8908

Company Profile

Venture Life Group PLC is an international consumer self-care company. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products for the aging population. It generates most of its revenue from Europe.

