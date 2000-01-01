Venture Minerals Ltd (ASX:VMS)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VMS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VMS
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:VMS
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorCopper
- Currency
- ISINAU000000VMS6
Company Profile
Venture Minerals Ltd is focused on the exploration and development of mineral resources. It is currently exploring in Western Australia for Copper- Lead-Zinc at the Thor Prospect, Nickel-Cobalt at the Pingaring Project, Nickel-Copper at the Odin Prospect and Nickel-Copper-Cobalt at the Caesar Project.Venture Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration company engaged in exploration of mineral reserves within Australia. Its projects include Mount Lindsay Tin-Tungsten project in Australia.