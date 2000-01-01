Company Profile

Venture Minerals Ltd is focused on the exploration and development of mineral resources. It is currently exploring in Western Australia for Copper- Lead-Zinc at the Thor Prospect, Nickel-Cobalt at the Pingaring Project, Nickel-Copper at the Odin Prospect and Nickel-Copper-Cobalt at the Caesar Project.Venture Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration company engaged in exploration of mineral reserves within Australia. Its projects include Mount Lindsay Tin-Tungsten project in Australia.