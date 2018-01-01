Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) Share Price

Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for millions of patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate VTX958 is an oral, selective clinical-stage tyrosine kinase type 2 (TYK2) inhibitor designed to inhibit TYK2 without detectable inhibition of other Janus kinase (JAK) isoforms, which avoids toxicities associated with broader JAK inhibition and, thus, other JAK inhibitors.