Venus Metals Corp Ltd (ASX:VMC)
Company Info - VMC
- Market CapAUD22.080m
- SymbolASX:VMC
- IndustryBasic Material
- ISINAU000000VMC0
Company Profile
Venus Metals Corp Ltd is a mineral exploration company in Western Australia. Its projects focus on exploration of Lithium, Gold and Base Metals at Lithium-Tantalum Project, Curara Well Gold-Base Metal-Diamond project and Youanmi Gold-Base Metal Project.