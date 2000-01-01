Venus Metals Corp Ltd (ASX:VMC)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VMC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VMC

  • Market CapAUD22.080m
  • SymbolASX:VMC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000VMC0

Company Profile

Venus Metals Corp Ltd is a mineral exploration company in Western Australia. Its projects focus on exploration of Lithium, Gold and Base Metals at Lithium-Tantalum Project, Curara Well Gold-Base Metal-Diamond project and Youanmi Gold-Base Metal Project.

Latest VMC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .