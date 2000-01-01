Venzee Technologies Inc (TSX:VENZ)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VENZ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VENZ

  • Market CapCAD4.970m
  • SymbolTSX:VENZ
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINCA92337G1054

Company Profile

Venzee Technologies Inc develops and markets a cloud-based platform that supplies and manufactures from multiple industries use to share their product information and inventory updates.

Latest VENZ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .