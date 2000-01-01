Company Profile

Veolia is the largest water company globally and a leading player in France. It is also involved in waste management with a significant exposure to France, the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, and Australia. The third pillar of the group is energy services, giving the group significant exposure to Central Europe. Veolia started to refocus its activities in 2011, leading to the exit of almost half of its countries and of its transport activity, which should be completed within the next few years.Veolia Environnement SA provides environmental management services. The Company's services include water supply, treatment and recovery of industrial effluent, waste collection, processing and recycling among others.