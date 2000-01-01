VEON Ltd (EURONEXT:VEON)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VEON
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VEON
- Market Cap€3.813bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:VEON
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINBMG9349W1038
Company Profile
VEON Ltd is a provider of communications services. It provides voice, data and other telecommunication services through an array of wireless, fixed and broadband internet services, as well as selling equipment and accessories.