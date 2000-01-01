Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ:VRA)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VRA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VRA

  • Market Cap$416.490m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:VRA
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorFootwear And Accessories
  • Currency
  • ISINUS92335C1062

Company Profile

Vera Bradley Inc operates in the footwear and accessories industry. Its products include handbags and accessories, luggage and travel items, eyewear and stationery.

Latest VRA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .