Vera Therapeutics Inc Class A (NASDAQ:VERA)

North American company
Company Info - VERA

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:VERA
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS92337R1014

Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection once weekly that blocks both B lymphocyte stimulator and a proliferation-inducing ligand, which stimulate B cells and plasma cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases.

