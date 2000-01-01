Company Profile

Verbund AG is an electric utility company in whom the Republic of Austria holds a controlling interest. Verbund generates, transports, sells, and trades electricity and other energies throughout Europe. The company does this through its portfolio of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and thermal power plants. Hydroelectric energy accounts for most of Verbund's total production. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue from the sale of electricity, while the operation of electric grids also represents a significant revenue stream. Verbund's primary markets are Germany and Austria, where it operates the national electricity transmission grid. The company's customers mainly include energy traders and resellers. Verbund is one of the largest hydroelectric energy producers in Europe.Verbund AG generates, trades and sells electricity to market participants from energy exchanges, traders, energy supply companies and industrial companies as well as household and commercial customers.