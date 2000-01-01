Verdant Minerals Ltd (ASX:VRM)
- Market CapAUD34.770m
- SymbolASX:VRM
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINAU000000VRM8
Verdant Minerals Ltd is engaged in the discovery, development and operation of fertiliser and industrial mineral projects, located on the Northern Territory of Australia.