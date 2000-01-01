Verde AgriTech (TSE:NPK)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NPK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NPK

  • Market CapCAD20.020m
  • SymbolTSE:NPK
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorAgricultural Inputs
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B23TJD34

Company Profile

Verde AgriTech PLC is principally engaged in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Brazil. It owns an interest in the Cerrado Verde Project.

Latest NPK news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .