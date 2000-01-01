Company Profile

Verici Dx PLC is an immuno-diagnostics development company. The company is focused on developing diagnostics technologies which will help understand the outcomes of an organ transplant surgery. There are two products for clinical validation and commercialisation: Clarava, which is a pre-transplant prognosis for the risk of early acute rejection ("EAR"); and Tuteva, a post-transplant diagnostic focused upon acute cellular rejection including sub-clinical rejection not being diagnosed through the current standard of care of rising serum creatine levels.