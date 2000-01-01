Company Profile

Verint Systems is an enterprise software company operating in two segments, customer engagement and cyber intelligence solutions. Verint Systems helps customers capture and analyze large volumes of disparate data such as voice, video, and unstructured text, through data processing, data capture, and data visualization. The customer engagement segment provides workforce engagement management services, in addition to compliance and fraud software. These offerings are deployed on-premises, in the public cloud, or through a perpetual license model. This segment encompasses the majority of revenue for the firm. The cyber intelligence segment produces data mining software to prevent terror, crime, and cyber threats.Verint Systems Inc is a provider of actionable intelligence solutions and services for customer engagement optimization, security intelligence, and fraud, risk and compliance.