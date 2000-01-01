Veris Ltd (ASX:VRS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VRS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VRS
- Market CapAUD22.050m
- SymbolASX:VRS
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINAU000000VRS5
Company Profile
Veris Ltd provides planning, urban design, survey and geospatial solutions to the infrastructure, property and resource markets throughout Australia. The company has two operating segments: Survey Professional Services and Infrastructure Construction.