Company Profile

Verisec AB is an IT security company based in Sweden. It provides security solutions for government, banking, and businesses. The product offerings of the company include Freja eID, Freja ID, Freja Self-Service Portal, Freja Connect and Freja Mobile among others.Verisec AB is an IT security company. The Company provides security solutions for banking, government and businesses worldwide. Its products and services include identity management, key management, hardware encryption and code management.