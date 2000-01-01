VeriSign Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:VRSN)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VRSN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VRSN
- Market Cap$22.767bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:VRSN
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINUS92343E1029
Company Profile
VeriSign is the sole authorized registry for several generic top-level domains, including the widely utilized .com and .net top-level domains. Additionally, the company operates two of the world's 13 root servers that are used to route Internet traffic. In 2018, the firm sold off its security services business, signaling a renewed focus on the core registry business. VeriSign generates about 60% of its sales from the United States.VeriSign Inc is a part of the internet content industry. It provides domain name registry and internet security for websites and enterprises around the world.