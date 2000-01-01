Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VBTX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VBTX

  • Market Cap$1.488bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:VBTX
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS9234511080

Company Profile

Veritex Holdings Inc is a bank holding company. The Company through its subsidiary provides banking services to individual and corporate customers, which include commercial and retail lending, and the acceptance of checking and savings deposits.

Latest VBTX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .