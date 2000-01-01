Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ)
- Market Cap$222.442bn
- SymbolNYSE:VZ
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINUS92343V1044
Verizon is now primarily a wireless business (70% of revenue and nearly all operating income). It serves about 89 million postpaid and 4 million prepaid phone customers and connects another 24 million data devices, like tablets, via its nationwide network, making it the largest U.S. wireless carrier. Fixed-line telecom operations include local networks (12% of revenue) in the Northeast, which reach about 25 million homes and businesses, and nationwide enterprise services (10%). Recent investments, including fiber network construction, have supported the wireless business in addition to expanding traditional fixed-line capabilities. Verizon Media Group, the online media and advertising firm formed with the acquisitions of AOL and Yahoo, provides the remainder of revenue.Verizon Communications Inc is a provider of communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. It offers voice, data and video services and solutions to wireless and wireline networks.