Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion's revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. In each market, the company relies on a host of drilling and well completion techniques to keep production at attractive levels.Vermilion Energy Inc is oil- and gas-producing company which is engaged in full-cycle exploration and production programs which focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties.