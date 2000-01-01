Company Profile

Vermillion Inc is a diagnostic service and bio-analytic solutions provider company. It is engaged in the business of developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for the gynecologic disease. The company's products include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor. It serves clinical reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, and physician offices. Geographically all the operations are functioned from the region of US.Vermillion Inc is engaged in discovery, development, and commercialization of novel high-value diagnostic tests that help physicians diagnose, treat and improve outcomes for patients with gynecologic cancers and related diseases.