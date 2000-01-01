Vernalis (LSE:VER)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VER
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VER
- Market Cap£32.520m
- SymbolLSE:VER
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINGB00B3Y5L754
Company Profile
Vernalis PLC is a pharmaceutical products manufacturer. Its activities include the research, development and commercialization of drugs mainly to counter cough and cold.