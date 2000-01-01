Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA)

North American company
Company Info - VRCA

  • Market Cap$386.370m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:VRCA
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS92511W1080

Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc a clinical-stage medical dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases with significant unmet needs.

