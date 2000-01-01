VersaBank (TSE:VB)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VB
- Market CapCAD156.740m
- SymbolTSE:VB
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA92512J1066
Company Profile
VersaBank operates using an electronic branchless model and sources deposits, consumer loans, commercial loans and leases electronically. It has two primary business activities: the acquisition of deposits and the granting or acquisition of loans.