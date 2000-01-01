VersaBank (TSE:VB)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VB

  • Market CapCAD156.740m
  • SymbolTSE:VB
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA92512J1066

Company Profile

VersaBank operates using an electronic branchless model and sources deposits, consumer loans, commercial loans and leases electronically. It has two primary business activities: the acquisition of deposits and the granting or acquisition of loans.

Latest VB news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .