Versarien (LSE:VRS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VRS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VRS
- Market Cap£141.620m
- SymbolLSE:VRS
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- Currency
- ISINGB00B8YZTJ80
Company Profile
Versarien PLC is engaged in the engineering materials business developing valuable new materials through the commercialization of new manufacturing processes.