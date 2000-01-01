Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VSM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VSM

  • Market Cap$5.790bn
  • SymbolNYSE:VSM
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorChemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINUS92532W1036

Company Profile

Versum Materials Inc is a provider of electronic materials for the integrated circuit and flat-panel display markets. It supplies specialty chemicals and materials, high-purity specialty gases, proprietary delivery systems, and related services.

Latest VSM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .