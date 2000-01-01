Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VS

  • Market Cap$99.410m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:VS
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
  • Currency
  • ISINCA92535P8082

Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc is a Canada based company. The company is engaged in the technology sector and is developing a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players. The product offerings of the company include Dashboard/Platform In-Game Experience and Versus Gear App.Versus Systems Inc is engaged in the technology sector, and is developing a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players.

Latest VS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .