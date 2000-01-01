Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc is a Canada based company. The company is engaged in the technology sector and is developing a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players. The product offerings of the company include Dashboard/Platform In-Game Experience and Versus Gear App.Versus Systems Inc is engaged in the technology sector, and is developing a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players.