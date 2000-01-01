Company Profile

Vertex Energy Inc is an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. Its operating segments are Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery. The company generates maximum revenue from the Black Oil segment. Its Black Oil segment aggregates and sells used motor oil. The company collects used oil from businesses such as oil change service stations, automotive repair shops, petroleum refineries, and petrochemical manufacturing operations.Vertex Energy Inc is an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The Company's operating business segments are Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.